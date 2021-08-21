Morgan Stanley Grows Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National Vision were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 461.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 51,178 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 26.5% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 588.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $1,376,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.