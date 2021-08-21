Morgan Stanley Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) by 172.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of Diginex worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQOS. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diginex by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,105,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the first quarter valued at about $785,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Diginex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQOS shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Diginex from $16.13 to $18.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diginex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.70. Diginex Limited has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.