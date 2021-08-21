Morgan Stanley Has $8 Million Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 89bio were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 50.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 170.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,505 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.82 and a quick ratio of 23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

