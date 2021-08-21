Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pandora A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Pandora A/S stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.20. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4018 per share. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

