Morgan Stanley Trims ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Target Price to $71.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.17.

Shares of OGS opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 92.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

