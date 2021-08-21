Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in July

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 699.0 days.

Shares of MGRUF stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGRUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

