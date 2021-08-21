Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 55,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 829,177 shares.The stock last traded at $15.04 and had previously closed at $15.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,821,000 after acquiring an additional 165,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 283,521 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after buying an additional 639,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after buying an additional 115,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after buying an additional 344,203 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.