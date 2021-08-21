Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $21.40. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 2,236 shares changing hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.