National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.76 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

