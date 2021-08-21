Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.80 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.250 EPS.

NTUS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 89,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,811. The firm has a market cap of $890.82 million, a PE ratio of 652.66 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,467 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $283,655.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,901 shares of company stock worth $708,686. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

