Naviaddress (NAVI) Market Capitalization Hits $41,778.78

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Naviaddress Coin Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

