Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Sells $159,252.45 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $159,252.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NKTR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 657,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 468,486 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

