NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Market Capitalization Tops $412,820.36

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. NeoWorld Cash has a total market capitalization of $412,820.36 and $414.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NeoWorld Cash

NeoWorld Cash is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

