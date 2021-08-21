Nervos Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.78 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $406.36 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,362,837,838 coins and its circulating supply is 27,528,516,963 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

