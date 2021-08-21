Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWITY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 12,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,269. Network International has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18.
Network International Company Profile
