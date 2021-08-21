New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,640 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,955,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,271,758. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

