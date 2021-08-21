New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,701 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $6,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 729,849 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 371,931 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.