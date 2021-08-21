New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 455,046 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,208,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $160,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

