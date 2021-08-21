New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,056 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $197,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.86 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 116.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.39.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

