New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $192.46 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 104.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 935,518 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,585 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $192,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,252 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.00 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.