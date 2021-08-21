New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $214.62 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,270 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Micron Technology worth $214,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after acquiring an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,198,000 after acquiring an additional 539,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,400,000 after purchasing an additional 201,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

MU stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.