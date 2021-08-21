New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 146,988 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,876,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,988 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of ConocoPhillips worth $175,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $52.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

