New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,193 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Intuit worth $249,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $545.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $510.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $549.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

