New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $130,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,214,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $262.27 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

