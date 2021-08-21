Newton Market Cap Tops $13.25 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. Newton has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00135484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00149201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,196.06 or 0.99845141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.61 or 0.00928745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.20 or 0.06659312 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.