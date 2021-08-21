NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NXRT opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.03. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $51,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

