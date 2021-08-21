NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Short Interest Update

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextDecade by 28.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 586,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 447,057 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NextDecade by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 632,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 552,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEXT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. 419,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,290. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company, which focuses on liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects and associated pipelines. It develops and manages land-based and floating liquefied natural gas projects in the Gulf Coast with focus on the Rio Grande LNG. The company was founded by Kathleen Eishbrenner in 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

