NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $4.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NEX stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $675.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

