NFTify (N1) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,017.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $33,017.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00057077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00132109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00159346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,966.33 or 0.99982751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.00919426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.00 or 0.06574809 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.