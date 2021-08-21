NFTX Price Hits $167.12 on Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $78.60 million and $670,578.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $167.12 or 0.00337281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.11 or 0.00815559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047982 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002044 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

