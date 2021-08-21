NIX Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. NIX has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $65,065.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,819.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.73 or 0.06613537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.24 or 0.01387223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.25 or 0.00369218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00139236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.00594368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00343696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00320473 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.