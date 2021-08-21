Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get Noah alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Noah has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 5.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Noah by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noah (NOAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.