Nomura Upgrades Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Neutral

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

DQ has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 51.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

