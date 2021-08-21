Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.04 Million

Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce $19.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.56 million to $19.30 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $93.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $115.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.70 million to $139.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 468,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 158.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 135,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 72.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 1,919,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,562. The company has a market cap of $331.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.61. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

