Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

