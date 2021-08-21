Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVMI. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

