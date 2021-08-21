NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.59 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.73.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.39% and a negative net margin of 104.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

