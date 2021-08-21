Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

