Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $435,748.32 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $230.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

