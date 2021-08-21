Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.80

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 6129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -42.87.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

