Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NUVR stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Nuvera Communications has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Nuvera Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.