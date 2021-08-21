Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $22.53. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 241,128 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.