Odyssey Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.15 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00825846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00105444 BTC.

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

