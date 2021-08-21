Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Old Republic International by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 868,484 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,373,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Old Republic International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 607,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 750 shares of company stock worth $19,108. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 2,194,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,568. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

