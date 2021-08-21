Oliver Christian Bennett Sells 3,615 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 3,502.14% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. Research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sientra by 1,287.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,948 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,926,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth about $11,419,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after buying an additional 1,083,856 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,083,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.