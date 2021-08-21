OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Update

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,884. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

