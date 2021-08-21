OpenOcean Price Hits $0.78 (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001614 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $61.98 million and $4.73 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

