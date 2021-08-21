Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 60,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,775,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.65. The stock had a trading volume of 55,227,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,163,129. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

