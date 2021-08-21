Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of OneSpan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 498,755 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 363,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Worth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSPN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 345,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,899. The stock has a market cap of $726.21 million, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

