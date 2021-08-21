Opes Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,948. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.